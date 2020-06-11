ANCA Hollywood Town Hall Discusses COVID-19, Social Justice Movement

The Armenian National Committee of America Hollywood Chapter on Wednesday hosted a live virtual town hall meeting to discuss federal, state and local efforts to provide assistance to individuals and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The participating officials also discussed the current social justice movement gripping the nation.

Participating as panelists were Rep. Adam Schiff (D-28), State Senators Anthony Portantino (D-25) and Maria Elena Durazo (D-24), State Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-43) and Los Angeles City Councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell (CD-13) and David Ryu (CD-4).

The Town Hall opened with welcoming remarks by ANCA Hollywood Chairwoman Lara Yeretsian, Esq., who introduced the town hall moderator, Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian.

In her remarks Yeretsian explained that the local chapter of the ANCA, which advocates for Armenian community interests in Hollywood, East Hollywood, West Hollywood and Little Armenia, wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to get first-hand information about the resources available at each level of government, as well as become informed about other efforts currently underway in Congress, the state legislature and the city council.

The town hall, which took place on Zoom, was livestreamed on the ANCA Hollywood, ANCA-Western Region, Asbarez and Horizon Armenian Television Facebook pages.