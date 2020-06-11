With a Ghapama Recipe, Armenia Joins UN’s Tourism and Gastronomy Campaign

Armenia has joined UN World Tourism Organization’s “#TravelTomorrow, Tourism & Gastronomy” campaign, Armenia’s Tourism Committee reported.

Armenia entered the campaign by submitting a recipe for the traditional dish, Ghapama, which is stuffed pumpkin dish, customarily served during the Christmas holiday season. A video that is included in the campaign’s social media outreach was prepared by chef Sevana Tchakerian and her mother, who not only share the history of the dish, but also demonstrate its preparation.

Ghapama is prepared by removing the seeds of the pumpkin and stuffing it with cooked rice and dried fruits such as chopped almonds, apple, cornel, apricot, plums, dates, prunes and raisins, which are then baked in an oven, with pumpkin serving as a vessel. The pumpkin is then brought to the table where it is cut up and served. It is also common to pour honey and mix in ground cinnamon or sugar.

As part of the UNWTO #TravelTomorrow campaign, chefs from around the world show how to prepare local dishes at home.

UNWTO Ambassadors for Gastronomy Tourism have also joined the initiative, with UNWTO Secretary-General sharing a dish from native Georgia.

“All of these are dishes to enjoy while planning our next trip and getting ready to travel again once it is safe to do so,” UNWTO said, referring to restrictions on worldwide travel imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.