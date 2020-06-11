ANCA-WR Welcomes Largest Internship Class

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region welcomed 13 students to the ANCA-WR Summer 2020 Internship Program. Due to the global pandemic, ANCA-WR quickly pivoted its modus operandi, taking the internship virtual for the first time, in order to allow students to still be able to make a meaningful contribution to their community, gain access to resources, and learn new skills.

“This internship expands opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow,” said Nora Hovsepian, Chairperson of the ANCA-WR Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to welcome our largest class of interns, as we arm them with skills that cultivate them into active contributors of the Armenian-American community” she added.

Hailing from 7 universities located in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington DC, the interns will participate in a series of weekly workshops, lectures, presentations, and group activities. They will also work with staff members and community leaders on specific projects such as genocide prevention, voter education, grassroots activism, and other focus areas. The work-based learning opportunities and skill workshops will allow the interns to have a rewarding professional development opportunity as well as make meaningful connections with successful professionals and community leaders.

“Providing opportunities for students to gain vital experience cannot be put on hold during this pandemic” said Verginie Touloumian, Community Outreach Director of ANCA-WR. “Although the virtual internship will not be able to substitute the in-person experience, we are working hard to create an experience with the same level of consequential work” she continued. By utilizing a number of different platforms, the interns will be able to communicate and collaborate with peers and work with their mentors on projects from afar.

The interns prevailed in a highly competitive application process based on their levels of experience, their outstanding academic achievements, and involvement in the Armenian community. Without a doubt, this specific internship class will influence the program for years to come.

The ANCA-WR Summer 2020 Interns are:

Katrina Akbarian, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – Philosophy

Christine Almadjian, Glendale Community College (GCC) – Political Science and International Relations

Derick Ambarsoomzadeh, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – Economy and History

Anna Azaryan, Glendale Community College (GCC) – Political Science

Tatyana Ekmekdjian – Northern Arizona University, Political Science and Photography

Kyle Hacopian, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – Political Science

Ruben Karapetian, University of California, Berkeley (UCB) – Comparative Politics

Mena Keshishzadeh, University of California, Berkeley (UCB) – Political Science

Martin Makaryan, Glendale Community College (GCC) – Political Science

Arthur Sefayan, Glendale Community College (GCC) – Political Science

Mary Sinanian, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – Business Economics and Political Science

Alexander Tarkanian- University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) – Political Science and Communications

Moss Woodbury, George Washington University (GW), Political Science and History