Funeral Notice: Ovsanna Atikian

OVSANNA ATIKIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt and relative Ovsanna Atikian, who passed away on June 8, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the graveside.

She is survived by her:

Sister, Mary Atikian

Sister-in-law, Isgouhi Atikian

Sister-in-law, Yester Atikian

Nieces and nephews, Nazig Atikian Bashkijian

Mike Atikian and family

Dee Chorlian and family

Bedros Atikian and family

Mekhitar Atikian and family

Gegham Akopian and family

Movses Akopian and family

And the entire Atikian, Chorlian and Akopian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Rescue Fund ( ).