Funeral Notice: Ovsanna Atikian

OVSANNA ATIKIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt and relative Ovsanna Atikian, who passed away on June 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the graveside.
She is survived by her:
Sister, Mary Atikian
Sister-in-law, Isgouhi Atikian
Sister-in-law, Yester Atikian
Nieces and nephews, Nazig Atikian Bashkijian
Mike Atikian and family
Dee Chorlian and family
Bedros Atikian and family
Mekhitar Atikian and family
Gegham Akopian and family
Movses Akopian and family
And the entire Atikian, Chorlian and Akopian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Rescue Fund ( ).
