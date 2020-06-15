Sponsored: Pechanga Resort Casino Opens With Limited Operations

On Monday, June 1 at 12 p.m., Pechanga Resort Casino, located just outside of Temecula, Calif., reopened to the public. The West Coast’s largest casino/resort closed March 16 after a decision by Pechanga Tribal leaders was made to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Pechanga Resort Casino opened with limited operations as the facility opens in a phased, incremental approach.

On June 1, guests lined up earlier than 8 a.m. while also maintaining at least six-feet of physical distance before entering the main doors after having their temperatures screened. Only half of Pechanga’s slot machines (approximately 2,500) are available to guests with every other game switched on. Table games offer fewer gaming seats and guests will see plexiglass safety shields between them, other players and the dealer. Five of Pechanga’s 13 restaurants, as well as three stations within the six dining options at its food court, are open with limited capacity to serve guests.

“The health and safety of our guests, team members and community is and has always been our number one priority at Pechanga,” said Jared Munoa, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “The casino and resort looks and operates differently than we did only a few months ago. All of the new procedures and restrictions all direct back to best practices for safety and well-being.”

“I am so glad to be back at Pechanga. Win, lose or draw, I love it. It’s like my Disneyland for adults,” said Betty Davison who drove from Los Angeles to come to Pechanga Resort Casino on June 1.

Pechanga Resort Casino’s environmental services department worked though the temporary closure to deep clean and disinfect every area of the resort and casino multiple times. This includes but is not limited to hotel rooms, lobbies, restaurants and kitchens, slot machines, table games, entrances and exits, elevators and escalators, restrooms, door handles, handrails, ATMs, kiosks, counters and more.

The following are some of the main differences guests will see, as well as safety rules Pechanga guests must follow when visiting during its initial opening phases:

Smoking not permitted inside for initial reopening phase.

Guests will pass through a temperature screening kiosk at one of four available entrances.

Face coverings will be required.

Every other slot machine will be in use to allow for proper physical distancing.

Reduced number of table games. Plexiglass safety shields at games in use.

Approximately 50% of normal seating capacity at restaurants initially open.

Six-feet of physical distance between each guest required where line queuing is needed.

No concerts or major events to be held in the near-term.

All shows that were scheduled for performance at Pechanga Resort Casino for June 2020 have been postponed. All previously booked concerts for June will be rescheduled with artists and their management for dates beyond 2020 as calendar and artist availability allows.

Pechanga’s hotel is currently accepting reservations for July 1 and beyond, though is currently not open. Pechanga Bingo and Poker, Spa Pechanga, The Cove pool complex, Eagle’s Nest Nightclub, and the Pechanga Comedy Club remain closed during this initial opening phase.

