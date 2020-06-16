Health Minister, U.S. Ambassador Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan on Tuesday met with the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser and USAID project manager Astghik Grigoryan, the ministry reported.

The meeting participants discussed the current coronavirus situation in Armenia, the strategy run by the health ministry and the actions expected as a result of the cooperation.

Torosyan thanked thanked Tracy for the for long-term American cooperation and detailed the country’s current healthcare policy.

The minister said the current coronavirus-related situation is a chance to improve the condition of hospitals in the provinces and hold trainings for healthcare workers.

Tracy made positive remarks about the Armenian government’s dialogue with the public and highlighted the transparency of information aimed at forming public trust.

The Ambassador expressed readiness to assist Armenia in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, noting that the needs of the healthcare system are a priority.

The USAID provided assistance to Armenia through UN agencies for purchasing necessary tests, equipment and medical items.