We Cannot Let Our Country Down

BY VICKEN SOSIKIAN

Nikol Pashinyan has found an opportune time to call for an entirely new constitution in Armenia. He made this announcement at a meeting of the Commission on Constitutional Changes, which was held at the government building on June 15.

In the midst of a global pandemic impacting Armenia quite hard, a day after raiding the home of the political opposition leader who called for his resignation, less than a week after calling the ARF bacteria that will end up in a political cemetery, and in the middle of a brewing economic crisis; Pashinyan is now doubling down on his efforts to consolidate power.

First, through his constitutional amendment referendum he wanted to (illegally and unconstutionally) change an article of the constitution (to effectively control all three branches of the republic). Now, he’s going after the entire constitution.

Perhaps his hope is that people won’t have the bandwidth to take a deep look at this announcement when so much else is blanketing the headlines.

For those who still cannot see the downward spiral of democracy and justice in Armenia as of late, perhaps they will see that the man whose existence as a prime minister was made possible by the current constitution, now feels that the whole thing needs to be changed.

And yet there are some out there who still think that this “new” Armenia is good for our country and people.

Far from it and far from what the people expected when they gave their initial vote of confidence to Pashinyan.

But I find solace in the hope for the future… a future where the leader we elect next will unite not divide, uphold the law not abuse it, build not conquer, be honest not manupalive, remain selfless not egotistical.

Until such time, it is the responsibility of every caring daughter and son of our nation to safeguard our democracy, to demand equality and fairness in justice, to stand up for the integrity of our territorial rights, to speak up against the abuse of power and the law, and to hold the government accountable everywhere and always.

After all, we all had the highest of hopes with the expression of the people’s will in the Spring of 2018. Although we may be let down just two years in, we don’t have the right to let our country down.