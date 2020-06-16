Austria Assists Armenia in COVID-19 Crisis

Austrian Development Agency is providing support to medical institutions and 180 vulnerable families of Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) seven beneficiary villages of the Shirak region.

The 10,000-euro grant will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and provide food and basic necessities to families in need.

“Cooperation with international partners is more than important these days. The support of the Austrian Development Agency provides an opportunity to continue to actively support our beneficiaries of the Shirak region not only financially, but also through efforts in capacity-building and raising awareness,” mentioned Korioun Khatchadourian, the Managing Director of COAF.

The provided packages include educational booklets on the pandemic, general safety rules, and self-isolation. The packages will be handed over by COAF’s social workers and doctors who will raise awareness among the population on the spot. In the process of family selection, the database developed by COAF social workers, the data of the village administrations, Shirak regional administration, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs were taken into account.

The family support packages of Beniamin, Gusanagyugh, Horom, Lanjik, Meghrashen, Sarnaghbyur, and Vardakar communities include rice, wheat, lentils, noodles, oil, household products: liquid soap, disinfectant, gloves, masks, as well as stationery: pencils, a book, and a board game.

The “Children of Armenia” Charitable Fund (COAF) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that employs community-led approaches aimed at improving the quality of life in rural Armenia, with a particular focus on children and youth. COAF’s target development areas are education, healthcare, social and economic development. COAF launched its programs in 2004, starting in one village and expanding to 64 villages in Armavir, Aragatsotn, Lori, Gegharkunik, Shirak, and Tavush regions. Since 2015, COAF has developed and started implementing a new vision – SMART Initiative. COAF SMART is designed to advance a generation across the rural world through education that will benefit individuals, societies, and the environment. COAF SMART will become an exemplary model of development and will be replicated in other regions and communities throughout Armenia. The first COAF SMART Center was inaugurated on May 27, 2018, near the village of Debet, Lori Region, with outreach to over 150,000 rural residents.