Funeral Notice: Takouhi (Deirmenjian) Baghjajian

TAKOUHI (DEIRMENJIAN) BAGHJAJIAN
Born on Oct. 26, 1947, Beirut, Lebanon
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and relative Takouhi Baghjajian, who passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Hagop Baghjajian
Daughter, Dr. Souzy and Raffi Ohanian and children, Aram and Shant
Son, Viken Baghjajian
Sister, Marie Jabourian and children
Sister, Silva and Robert Khoury and family
Sister, Sossy and Haysam Haddad and children
Aunt, Noyemi Khacherian and children
In-laws, Khachig and Adrine Ohanian and children
And the entire Deirmenjian, Baghjajian, Ohanian, Jabourian, Khoury, Haddad, Khacherian, Marashlian, Karayan, Karakashian, Babikian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, Takouhi Baghjajian Educational Fund.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.