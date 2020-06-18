Funeral Notice: Takouhi (Deirmenjian) Baghjajian

TAKOUHI (DEIRMENJIAN) BAGHJAJIAN

Born on Oct. 26, 1947, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and relative Takouhi Baghjajian, who passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Hagop Baghjajian

Daughter, Dr. Souzy and Raffi Ohanian and children, Aram and Shant

Son, Viken Baghjajian

Sister, Marie Jabourian and children

Sister, Silva and Robert Khoury and family

Sister, Sossy and Haysam Haddad and children

Aunt, Noyemi Khacherian and children

In-laws, Khachig and Adrine Ohanian and children

And the entire Deirmenjian, Baghjajian, Ohanian, Jabourian, Khoury, Haddad, Khacherian, Marashlian, Karayan, Karakashian, Babikian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, Takouhi Baghjajian Educational Fund.