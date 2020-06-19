Nigerian Solomon Ime Udo to play for Armenia’s National Soccer Team

Nigerian soccer player Solomon Ime Udo will play for the Armenian national team, reported Armenia’s Soccer Federation, which added he will begin playing after all legal matters relating to his stay in Armenia are completer.

Udo has been in Armenia since 2015 and has been the midfielder for FC Shirak, another team in Armenia’s league.

“I am very humbled for this opportunity. I am on top of the happiness and will do my best not to let the team down. My life in Armenia has been wonderful so far. It’s amazing to come to live in a new place, to get adapted and learn about new people and country,” Solomon Ime Udo told the Soccer Federation’s official website.

He thanked the Armenia’s Soccer Federation and the Armenian national team coaching staff for trusting him. He added that it was a dream come true.