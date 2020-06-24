Funeral Notice: Mary (Boyadjian) Kheshvadjian

MARY (BOYADJIAN) KHESHVADJIAN

Born on April 1, 1935, Aleppo, Syria

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Mary Kheshvadjian, who passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic and ongoing public safety measures a closed funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020.

She is survived by her:

Son, Garo and Ginny Kheshvadjian and children, Kristina, Michael and Alex

Daughter, Arousig and Sarkis Sepian and children, Vicken and Nyree

Daughter, Zepur and Raffi Ohanian and children, Ara, Lena and Kinar

Son, Vrej and Sapek Kheshvadjian and children, Hunter and Lauren

Sister, Lucine Bedegian

Brother, Hagop Boyadjian

Brother, Thomas Boyadjian

And the entire Kheshvadjian, Sepian, Ohanian, Boyadjian, Kelenjian and Bedikian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Anahid Chapter, P.O. Box 19191 Encino, CA 91416-9191.