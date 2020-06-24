Funeral Notice: Mary (Boyadjian) Kheshvadjian

MARY (BOYADJIAN) KHESHVADJIAN
Born on April 1, 1935, Aleppo, Syria
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Mary Kheshvadjian, who passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic and ongoing public safety measures a closed funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020.
She is survived by her:
Son, Garo and Ginny Kheshvadjian and children, Kristina, Michael and Alex
Daughter, Arousig and Sarkis Sepian and children, Vicken and Nyree
Daughter, Zepur and Raffi Ohanian and children, Ara, Lena and Kinar
Son, Vrej and Sapek Kheshvadjian and children, Hunter and Lauren
Sister, Lucine Bedegian
Brother, Hagop Boyadjian
Brother, Thomas Boyadjian
And the entire Kheshvadjian, Sepian, Ohanian, Boyadjian, Kelenjian and Bedikian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARS Anahid Chapter, P.O. Box 19191 Encino, CA 91416-9191.
