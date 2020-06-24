AEF Tufenkian Scholarship Deadline Extended to July 10

GLENDALE—The Armenian Educational Foundation is still accepting applications for the Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarships for the 2020 – 2021 academic year and has extended the deadline for applications from June 26, 2020 to July 10, 2020 due to Coronavirus.

AEF has decided that students may need additional time to receive transcripts from schools as campuses remain closed. They hope this extra time will allow for students to comfortably apply.

Three $3,000 scholarships will be awarded to Armenian undergraduate students at an accredited United States college or university. To qualify for this scholarship, students must be of Armenian descent, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, show financial need, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Students who meet the above criteria should visit aefweb.org for scholarship application and more information. All completed scholarship application packages are due by the deadline of July 10, 2020 and emailed to aef@aefweb.org or mailed to the AEF office at 600 West Broadway, Suite 130, Glendale, CA 91204. Official transcripts and reference letters can be mailed or emailed separate from the package.