French-Armenian actor Simon Abkarian receives Molière Award

French Armenian actor and director Simon Abkarian won big at the 32nd Molière awards, France’s equivalent to the Tony Awards and the highest French theater honor.

Abkarian’s “Electre des bas-fonds,” which was playing at Ariane Mnouchkine’s Théâtre du Soleil, won the Molière in public theater, while Simon Abkarian won those for the director of a public theater performance and the living French-speaking author.

“Without artists, life would be deadly. And theater is like original sin, it reproduces, and it will rise again,” said Simon Abkarian, whose play was a great success.

Abkarian is a recognized star of the stage and screen in France and has appeared in Atom Egoyan’s Ararat and the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.