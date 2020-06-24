Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Assists Lebanon-Based Armenian Institutions

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund made a $55,000 donation to assist Lebanon’s Armenian educational institutions which are grappling with harsh socio-economic conditions brought on by the country’s economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds were raised by the local Armenia Fund chapters in France and Germany.

“Now, when our all efforts are directed to supporting the healthcare sectors of Armenia and Artsakh, it’s also important to provide support to our educational-cultural centers, as well as Armenian media outlets operating in Lebanon. The socio-economic crisis in Lebanon further worsened by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Diaspora-Armenian communities are a focal point for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund,” Executive Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan said.

In addition to this support, a sum of $10,000 will be proportionally distributed to the Lebanese-based Armenian media outlets—Aztag, Zartonk and Ararat daily newspapers, as well as Voice of Van radio station.