L.A.-Yerevan Charter Flights to Begin July 11

Taking into consideration the impact the global COVID-19 crisis has had on the airline industry and given the large number of Armenians living in the United States, especially in California, a decision has been made to begin flights from Los Angeles to Yerevan starting on July 11.

Citizens and permanent residents of Armenia, as well as non-Armenia citizens who have relatives living in Armenia may use this opportunity.

The charter flights are being made possible by Iceland Air, which will deploy its Boeing 767 aircraft that has economy and business class seating. The flight will stop in Reykjavik, Iceland to refuel for one hour and the same aircraft will then take off to Yerevan. The entire trip will last 15 hours.

Interested individuals are being asked to complete an online application at lax2evn.com. Representatives will contact the prospective passengers within 48 hours to arrange reservation, purchase and payment options. Tickets also be purchased through travel agencies. Levon Travel has been granted representation in the U.S.

The current economy class fares are $1,350, while business class fares have been set at $2,350.

This arrangement has made possible through the efforts of Armenia’s Territorial Administration Ministry, Iceland’s Honorary Representation in Armenia, lawmaker and member of the Armenia-Iceland Friendship Council in Parliament, Narek Mkrtchyan and the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles.