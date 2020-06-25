Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan Nabs 2 More Emmys

The Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan has won two New England Emmy Awards for the documentary “Everything Is Changing’: Climate Change On Cape Cod.”

“Beyond excited to win two Emmy Awards last night for the video documentary on climate change in Cape Cod,” Elbakyan said in a Facebook.

Elbakyan has now won five Emmy Awards, her first in 2016 in the “Outstanding News Report – Serious Feature” category for a documentary short, “A Day in Life of Leo” about a boy who was badly burned by fire, and has been transformed by his devoted caregiver. In 2017 she won her second Emmy for the “Spotlight Investigation: Private Schools, Painful Secrets” in the “Outstanding Societal Concerns Program/Special” category. The documentary tells the story of hundreds of students who were sexually abused by staffers at New England boarding schools, emerging from decades of silence. Last year, she won her third Emmy in the “Outstanding News Specialty Report Human Interest” category for “Why Wasn’t Anyone Able To Save Laura?” as its editor. The video tells the story of a young woman who went to a local hospital with asthma attack but didn’t get any help and died in front of the hospital.

Elbakyan is the Senior Video Editor and the Video Director for the Boston Globe. She oversees the production and distribution of the Globe’s original video content, while also managing video business operations and leading the digital video strategy. She manages a team of video producers and coordinates the daily video news operation. She launched and served as executive producer for the political digital video series “Ground Game,” “Live Political Happy Hour” and the food series “Smart Cooks.”