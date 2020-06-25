First Trailer for Serj Tankian Documentary Released

The first trailer from “Truth To Power,” director Garin Hovannisian’s feature documentary chronicling Serj Tankian, the lead singer of System Of A Down, has been released, Deadline reported.

The film follows the rock band and specifically Tankian’s social justice activism work, including his role in inspiring the peaceful protests as part of the 2018 Velvet Revolution in Tankian’s native Armenia. The project comes from Live Nation Productions, according to Deadline.

The documentary also features appearances from System Of A Down band members John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian, the band’s manager David “Beno” Benveniste, filmmaker/journalist Carla Garapedian, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and record producer Rick Rubin.

The film was slated to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is executive produced by Oscar-mominee Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost trilogy) and Live Nation Production’s Ryan Kroft (Emmy winner for The T Word), Michael Rapino (A Star is Born), Damian Vaca, and Vaughn Schoonmaker.

The documentary will also be feature the Cannes Virtual Film Market, known as the Cannes Marche this week.