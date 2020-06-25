3 Opposition Parties Issue Joint Announcement

The chairmen of the Prosperous Armenia Party, the Homeland Party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia met on June 24 and discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia and the efforts to restore Constitutional order in the country.

An agreement was reached to create a working group comprised of representatives of the three political parties. With the aim of securing wide support, the working group will organize a concerted program and a roadmap, as well as coordinate the implementation of the formulated steps.

The public will be periodaically informed about the decisions of the joint working group.