Funeral Notice: Siradzine Yenikomshian

SIRADZINE YENIKOMSHIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Siradzine Yenikomshian, who passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in San Jose.
A private funeral service was held on Thursday, June 25, at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Seta Yenikomshian
Son, Agheg and Rima Yenikomshian
Son, Aram Yenikomshian
Son, Harout and Olia Yenikomshian
Granddaughter, Pateel and Antranig Sandrik
Grandson, Mihran and Alyssa Yenikomshian
Grandson, Haig Yenikomshian
And relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Andrew Armenian Apostolic Church. (11370 S. Stelling Rd., Cupertino, CA 95014) or St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church (51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118).
