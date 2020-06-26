Funeral Notice: Siradzine Yenikomshian

SIRADZINE YENIKOMSHIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Siradzine Yenikomshian, who passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in San Jose.

A private funeral service was held on Thursday, June 25, at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Seta Yenikomshian

Son, Agheg and Rima Yenikomshian

Son, Aram Yenikomshian

Son, Harout and Olia Yenikomshian

Granddaughter, Pateel and Antranig Sandrik

Grandson, Mihran and Alyssa Yenikomshian

Grandson, Haig Yenikomshian

And relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made St. Andrew Armenian Apostolic Church. (11370 S. Stelling Rd., Cupertino, CA 95014) or St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church (51 Commonwealth Ave., San Francisco, CA 94118).