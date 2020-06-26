Massive Brush Fire Reported at Dzidzernagapert

A massive brush fire is burning at the Dzizdernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, Yerkir Media is reporting

Yerevan City Council spokesperson Hakop Karapetyan said in a Facebook post that one the probable cause of the fire could be a large-scale fireworks display near the vicinity of the memorial complex some 30 minutes before the fire erupted.

“Fireworks at restaurants are a major problem in the city,” said Karapetyan.

Armenpress is reporting that firefighters dispatched by Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry are responding to the blaze.

This a developing story.