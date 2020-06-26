Massive Brush Fire Reported at Dzidzernagapert

A massive brush fire is burning at the Dzizdernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, Yerkir Media is reporting
Yerevan City Council spokesperson Hakop Karapetyan said in a Facebook post that one the probable cause of the fire could be a large-scale fireworks display near the vicinity of the memorial complex some 30 minutes before the fire erupted.
“Fireworks at restaurants are a major problem in the city,” said Karapetyan.
Armenpress is reporting that firefighters dispatched by Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry are responding to the blaze.
This a developing story.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.