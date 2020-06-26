Remembering May 28 One Month After its Virtual Celebration

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s virtual May 28 celebration organized jointly by the Armenian Youth Federation of Western United States, Eastern United States, and Canada, was an unprecedented success. With more than 20,000 viewers online, the virtual event featured celebratory messages from each of the three AYF regions, along with cultural performances from AYF members and renowned Armenian performers from the United States, Canada, and Armenia.

AYF Western United States (AYF-WUS) Central Executive member Chris Simonian noted, “The victory achieved on May 28, 1918, will forever be regarded as one of the most important events in the history, and collective identity, of the Armenian nation – a victory without which the independent Republic of Armenia and a place we can truly call home would not have been possible. Working with our compatriots from the Eastern Region and Canada, to have an event which was so warmly welcomed by our community, was an appropriate reflection of what May 28 means to us – uniting for a greater good.”

The AYF’s May 28 virtual celebration is a reflection of the resilience and promise of the Armenian youth. By not allowing a worldwide pandemic to come in the way of celebrating our victories, we understand it is our duty, as the children of our heroes, to celebrate this day every year; to remember their sacrifice, to carry the torch, and to honor our nation.

Reflecting on the tri-regional virtual event, Orange County “Aghpiur Serop” AYF Junior member, Patil Tutunjian, expressed, “As an AYF Junior, it was really inspiring to see how AYF and the work it does goes beyond each of our agoumps’ walls. During these times of quarantine, this event really proved how AYF never quits. AYF truly made its mark as we watched in all of our own homes reminding us of the bigger picture. I can’t wait to transfer and be an AYF member!”

Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and the most influential Armenian youth organization globally, working to advance the social, political, educational, and cultural awareness among Armenian youth.