Military Exercises Held in Artsakh’s Tigranakert

Various units of the Artsakh Armed Forces on Friday held tactical combat military exercises at a training range in the Tigranagert

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the exercises and become acquainted with the latest military tactics, as well as the technical capacity of the Armed Forces, including the latest in cameras and surveillance gear.

The president was accompanied by Artsakh Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan, who provided a briefing on the current situation on the frontlines.

President Harutyunyan thanked the commanding staff of the Army for organizing the military exercise, stating that the demonstrated results once again prove that the Artsakh Armed Forces are the true deterrents to the aggressive behavior demonstrated by the enemy’s military-political leadership.

The military exercise was also attended by Armenia’s Armed Forces Chief Staff Onik Gasparyan, as well as other officials.