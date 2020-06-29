AUA Appoints Gaiane Khachatryan as Vice President of Development

The American University of Armenia announced the appointment of Gaiane Khachatryan to the position of vice president of development and a member of the executive team, effective July 1. Khachatryan will lead the University’s Office of Development in the United States and work to advance the University’s strategic initiatives for development.

Khachatryan has been with AUA since 1997, initially supporting the University’s recruitment efforts to meet the needs of the growing institution. In 2014, she joined the development team as associate director of development, and was promoted to director of development in 2017. Khachatryan has been responsible for developing and executing AUA’s fundraising strategies and will continue to lead its multifaceted efforts to meet the financial objectives that enable AUA to further its mission.

Under Khachatryan’s leadership, the Development Office has initiated and realized several fundraising campaigns, including the 100 Pillars of AUA campaign which was successfully completed in a short period of time. She has also led the Office of Development in building a robust scholarship program which has allowed AUA to maintain its need-blind admissions policy, as well as substantially increasing the University’s endowment fund.

Khachatryan earned her MA degree in Educational Administration (Educational Leadership Program) at St. Mary’s College of California in Moraga, and her BA in English Language and Literature at Yerevan State University (YSU), Armenia. Prior to moving to the United States, she taught English Language courses to undergraduate students at Yerevan State University in Armenia.

Khachatryan is also the founding president of the Armenian International Women’s Association, San Francisco affiliate. She currently serves on the affiliate’s board, developing initiatives in Armenia that address the needs of women and young girls who come from disadvantaged families.

“Serving at AUA for several years, I have seen many complex challenges that the University faced from time to time,” reflects Khachatryan. “The Armenian diaspora has been the backbone of our remarkable institution, supporting AUA in its ongoing efforts of educating the future leaders, pioneers, and entrepreneurs in Armenia. I look forward to continuing to work with all the visionary philanthropists who make the AUA dream possible for so many bright minds in our homeland. AUA offers the opportunities for our students to join the global economy and transform Armenia to a respected regional center of learning, engagement and leadership.”

“Gaiane will be a strong addition to AUA’s executive team,” says President Markides. ”Her proven leadership qualities and innate ability to build strong relationships with donors will contribute immensely to the further advancement of the University.”

