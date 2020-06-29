Rep. Speier Discusses U.S. De-Mining Aid to Artsakh

Armenian National Committee of America Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan talks to Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Jackie Kanchelian Speier (D-CA) in the organization’s “ANCA Congressional Corner” online program.

Yerimyan and the Congresswoman discuss her trips to Armenia and Artsakh, U.S. support for Artsakh de-mining, and efforts to help Armenia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congresswoman Speier and Yerimyan end the interview with a joint appeal to #SaveArtsakhAid.