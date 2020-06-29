Artsakh to Provide Assistance to Lebanese-Armenians

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday met with Artsakh’s Permanent Representative in the Middle East Garo Kebabdjian, to discuss a government program that would assist Lebanese Armenians.

Harutyunyan said that Artsakh authorities were closely following the developments in Lebanon connected with the difficult socio-economic situation caused by country’s economic crisis coupled with the coronavirus pandemic and the impact they have had on the daily lives of Armenians living in Lebanon.

He said although Artsakh was also impacted economically due to the COVID-19 crisis, the government has been discussing efforts to provide assistance to the Lebanese-Armenians.

Kebabdjian thanked Harutyunyan for the support support, noting that the government’s gesture was proof of the fact that the homeland is the most reliable place for all Armenians around the world.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan and presidential advisor for Diaspora affairs Azatuhi Simonyan.