‘Official Baku Not Ready to Discuss Peace,’ Says Artsakh President

Official Baku is not ready to discuss peace with Artsakh authorities, said Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Sunday when he visited military units in southeastern Artsakh, accompanied by Artsakh Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan (no relation) and other officials.

After becoming acquainted with the military unit, President Harutyunyan highlighted the government’s effort to equip frontline soldiers with new military hardware and gave new instructions to the army’s command staff.

Harutyunyan said that the ongoing threatening statements made by the Azerbaijani authorities attenst to the fact that official Baku is not ready to discuss a peace agenda with Artsakh authorities. Thus, he said, it is an imperative to spare no effort to stem the enemy’s possible military advances and give a corresponding counter blow.