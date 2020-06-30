VIDEO: ARS and Its Service During COVID-19 Crisis

In staying true to its mission, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, with its 24 chapters, Social Services Division, Guidance Center, and one-day schools, remains active in serving its communities and individuals in need throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch to learn more about the organization’s focus on its provision of comprehensive social services, counseling services through telehealth, distribution of food bags and personal protective equipment with the health and safety of vulnerable populations in mind, donations to hospital staff, online instruction of students throughout ARS one-day schools, emergency relief, and its vital role in the Covid-19 Armenian Community Task Force.