Mkhitaryan to Stay with Roma Until Season’s End

Captain of the Armenian National Soccer team Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain with Roma until the end of the season. Mkhitaryan is on loan to the Italian team from the British Arsenal.

Reports indicated that there is a preliminary agreement in place for Mkhitaryan to remain at Roma for the next season.

Mkhitaryan has made 19 appearances for Roma since joining from the Premier League side in September last year, including both league games the team has played since the division resumed series, which was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.