Armenia, U.S. Discuss Coronavirus, Expanding Relations

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday held a telephone conversation with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The officials discussed the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the actions taken at the national level to halt the spread of the disease, highlighting the importance of international assistance and cooperation in fighting the pandemic. In this context the Mnatsakanyan thanked the US government for the financial aid provided to Armenia.

Reeker stressed the importance of maintaining relations in remote format, saying direct contacts should continue after the end of the epidemic, and the agreements reached within the framework of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue and the Armenian-American trade and investment council be carried out.

“The two men exchanged views on reforms carried out by the Armenian government, which include the fight against corruption, justice and law enforcement. In this context, Mnatsakanyan praised the consistent support provided by the United States,” the ministry said.

The parties also touched upon cooperation on the readmission of citizens. Reeker said that evaluating Armenia’s steps in this direction, the US Department of Homeland Security removed Armenia from the list of high-risk countries and included it in the list of countries cooperating in the readmission of citizens.

In the context of cooperation within the framework of the Alliance for Religious Freedom, Mnatsakanyan presented the programs initiated by Armenia to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of national, religious and ethnic minorities in the Middle East.

Mnatsakanyan and Reeker also discussed a number of issues of international and regional importance. They also exchanged views on recent developments in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.