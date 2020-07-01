Memorial Service: Dr. Diran Aroyan

DR. DIRAN AROYAN
A memorial service marking the 40th day of Dr. Diran Aroyan’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Chake Rechdouni Aroyan
Nephew, Harout and Zepure Aroyan and children
Niece, Kohar Aroyan
Nephew, Hagop and Zepure Aroyan
Brother-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Khachig and Ina Rechdouni and children
Sister-in-law, Siroun Rechdouni
Sister-in-law, Dickie Rechdouni
And entire families and friends
