Memorial Service: Dr. Diran Aroyan

DR. DIRAN AROYAN

A memorial service marking the 40th day of Dr. Diran Aroyan’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Chake Rechdouni Aroyan

Nephew, Harout and Zepure Aroyan and children

Niece, Kohar Aroyan

Nephew, Hagop and Zepure Aroyan

Brother-in-law, Dr. and Mrs. Khachig and Ina Rechdouni and children

Sister-in-law, Siroun Rechdouni

Sister-in-law, Dickie Rechdouni

And entire families and friends