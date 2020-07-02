Artsakh to Send Medical Supplies to California as COVID-19 Assistance

Medical supplies produced in Artsakh will be sent to the State of California as symbolic assistance to the “friendly people of America” for its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Member of Artsakh’s Parliament David Melkumyan said.

As a result of constructive discussions with the President of the National Assembly, the State Minister and the Foreign Minister, an agreement has been reached to medical supplies to California on behalf of the people of Artsakh, Melkumyan said.

The aid “to the friendly people of America and our compatriots” will be largely symbolic, but Artsakh will thus join the global fight against the pandemic.

“This is a wonderful humanitarian gesture. We are all in this together and the Government of Artsakh is showcasing for the world that it understands that what affects one of us affects all of us. I hope California can reciprocate in the future as needs arise,” California State Senator Anthony Portantino told Asbarez. Portantino has traveled to Artsakh three times and the chairs the Senate Committee which fosters cooperation between California Armenia and Artsakh.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California has been increasing in recent days, with the state ordering restaurants, bars and other indoor businesses to shut down again.

The State of California is one of 9 states of the Union that has recognized Artsakh’s independence and its people’s right to self-determination. The City of Shushi enjoys a “Friendship City” status with the Los Angeles.