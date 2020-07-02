ANC-UK Relaunches All-Party Parliamentary Group for Armenia

The Armenian National Committee of the United Kingdom announced the relaunch of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Armenia, which held its inaugural annual general meeting Thursday with a cross-party group of members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords. The meeting elected member of parliament Tim Loughton as Chair.

The mission of the APPG is to cultivate stronger relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom in areas such as trade, tourism, education and development.

The security of Armenia is a major concern. Promoting its security not only establishes stability in the region but also advances commercial interest of United Kingdom.

The APPG further appointed member of the British House of Lords Baroness Cox as co-chair, while parliament members Andrew Rosindell, James Gray, Mark Pritchard, Feryal Clark were appointed Vice Chairs. Member of parliament James Murray was appointed an officer with Annette Moskofian, the ANC-UK chairperson, serving as the board’s secretariat.

Chargé d’affaires of the Armenian Embassy, Gagik Kirakosyan was also present at the meeting as a guest.