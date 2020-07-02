Stepanakert Thanks U.S. Lawmakers for Supporting Artsakh Aid

Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan sent letters to a group of U.S. Congressmen to thank them for their continued support of Armenian issues, especially their efforts to continue funding de-mining activities in Artsakh.

Mayilyan expressed gratitude to the members of Congress for honoring the assurances they made during his meetings on Capitol Hill last year and are undertaking consistent efforts to ensure continued humanitarian assistance by the United States to the post-war rehabilitation of the Republic of Artsakh.

“Throughout the past decades, the assistance helped address various urgent humanitarian needs, and consequences of the devastating aggression by Azerbaijan. In particular, the American support of the HALO Trust’s effective and efficient activities in war-affected areas allowed the international humanitarian mine-clearance organization to neutralize tens of thousands of landmines and other deadly remnants of the aggression,” said Mayilyan in the letter.

The Artsakh Foreign Minister expressed hope that the ongoing and enhanced humanitarian assistance from the United States to the Republic of Artsakh would help both countries to continue enforcing regional stability and security, as well as to provide basic humanitarian needs to the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh.

Mayilian also congratulated the members of Congress on U.S. Independence Day, noting that throughout its independent history, the United States has been at the forefront of defending the values of freedom and democracy, which have inspired many nations across the globe, including the Republic of Artsakh, to rise up and fight for their inalienable rights and liberties.