ARF Armenia Announcement on Constitution Day

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Supreme Council of Armenia on Sunday issued an announcement on the occasion of Republic of Armenia’s Constitution Day. This is the holiday is being marked in the backdrop of a constitutional impasse in the country, where the ruling My Step bloc’s parliamentary faction passed amendments to the law of the land without the participation of the opposition forces represented in the legislature.

Below is an English translation of the announcement.

Dear Compatriots,

We congratulate you on the Republic of Armenia’s Constitution Day.

The Constitution has a unique role and significance in the effort to create a state based on stable civil society, self-rule, democracy and rule of law.

However, the mere existence of a Constitution is not a guarantee when it is not being respected, when, by exploiting the people, the Constitution is being interpreted and utilized within a narrow personal and political contexts, ignoring the interests of the public and the nation.

Sadly, for a long time now, the current political leadership has been demonstrating this exact behavior, by sowing division in society, dismantling constitutional institutions, weakening the government’s resolve, instigating mistrust in the future by creating new challenges and threats.

On this holiday, we affirm the ARF’s determination to return the country to the path of constitutionality and natural development, through national consensus.

ARF Supreme Council of Armenia