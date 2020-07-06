Armenia, Artsakh Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh Conflict Settlement

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Artsakh Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan on Saturday met in Stepanakert and to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing Karabakh conflict settlement process, after Mnatsakanyan met with his Azerbaijani counterpart last week during a video conference mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmen.

During the meeting, the sides touched on a wide range of issues related to the current stage of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict resolution process, with Mnatsakanyan briefing Mayilyan on the results of the recent video conferences he held with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

In this context, the sides noted the importance of taking practical steps to reduce risks and to maintain stability in the conflict zone, which are aimed at ensuring the irreversibility of the peaceful settlement process. The Foreign Ministers stressed the inadmissibility of the threats and provocative statements recently voiced by the Azerbaijani authorities at various levels, emphasizing that such rhetoric jeopardizes the peace process and hinders the formation of an atmosphere of confidence.

At the same time, the need for the full-fledged participation of official Stepanakert in the negotiations to increase the efficiency of the peace process was reiterated.

Following the one-on-one talks, an expanded meeting was held with the participation of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry senior staff and the delegation accompanying Mnatsakanyan to Artsakh.

There, the sides discussed the implementation of a plan to enhance consultations between the two ministries. The two sides praised the professional and practical nature of cooperation between the ministries. They also exchanged views on expanding Artsakh’s footprint in the international arena the coordinated steps needed to advance this effort.

While in Stepanakert, Mnatsakanyan also met with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan to discuss what the presidential press office termed as issues of foreign political challenges.

Specific reference was made to the latest developments in the Karabakh conflict settlement process with both parties emphasizing that the destructive and aggressive rhetoric used by Azerbaijan’s military and political authorities deprives the parties of the opportunity to make progress in the peaceful settlement process.

President Harutyunyan reaffirmed the official Stepanakert’s commitment to the peaceful a settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk group and the need for Artsakh’s full-fledged participation in the negotiations.

Artsakh Foreign Minister Mayilyan also attended the meeting.