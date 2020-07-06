VIDEO: Armenian-Americans Marched in 1918 July 4th Parade in New York (video)

The Armenian National Committee of America on Saturday shared footage from July 4th, 1918 showing Armenian Americans participating in the July 4th Independence Day parade in New York City and heading to White House celebrations the same day, urging U.S. support for a newly established independent Republic of Armenia.
2020 marks the 100th anniversary of U.S.-Armenia relations, with the United States officially recognizing the Republic of Armenia on April 23, 1920, and welcoming Dr. Karekin Pasdermadjian (Armen Karo) as the first Armenian Ambassador to the U.S.
