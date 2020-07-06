Kim Kardashian Urges Followers to Support Small Business in Armenia

Television personality and recently-minter billionaire Kim Kardashian has called on millions of her social media followers to support the growth of small businesses in Armenia by donating to the Armenia Support Fund.

“Consider donating to Armenia Support Fund help provide COVID-19 aid to struggling small businesses in Armenia,” Kardashian tweeted.

In response to COVID-19, the Armenia Support Fund has partnered with The Paros Foundation to launch the Armenia COVID-19 Small Business Support Initiative.

Since 2006, The Paros Foundation and it’s donors have partnered to implement humanitarian, educational, cultural and development projects. In their almost 15 years of service, Paros has completed more than 200 successful projects in Armenia and has raised over $7 million.