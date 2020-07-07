Kalashnikov Factory in Armenia to Make 50,000 Rifles Annually

Armenia has begun manufacturing Kalashnikov's AK-103 rifles

The Kalashnikov factory in Armenia, which began operations this month, will produce 50,000 AK-103 assault rifles annually, factory officials to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday as he toured the facility.

Last month it was announced that the manufacturing plant will operate per a cooperation agreement signed by a company called Neytron GAM and the Russia-based Kalashnikov Concern, which was signed on May 15 for a 10-year term.

On Tuesday, Pashinyan and Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan visited the manufacturing plant and become acquainted with the production process. They were accompanied by Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin

During the tour, it was announced that the factory will also produce nano-fibers, which will be used in various military equipment, such as optical-electronic devices and night thermal signs. The production will start after the full test and will meet the demand of the Armenian defense ministry within a year.

Pashinyan said the manufacturing plant was a testament to the close defense cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

The rifles manufactured at the plant are expected to be used by the Armenian Armed Forces. In the future the products will also be exported.

In its initial stages, the plant will employ at least 20 people, all of whom are Armenian Army reserve soldiers with experience in engineering and handling fire arms. A Kalashnikov official said last month that the staff has already been selected and they will be responsible for manufacturing, inspecting and ensuring quality control of the weapons.