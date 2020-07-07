Funeral Notice: Marie Kizirian

MARIE KIZIRIAN
Born on August 10, 1933
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and relative Marie Kizirian, who passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long-term illness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Avak Kizirian
Son, Garo Kizirian and children, Kristina & Klara Kizirian
Daughter, Salpy Anoushian and children, Alec & Tatiana Anoushian
Daughter, Arpi Kizirian and children, Andre & Stephanie Geoljian
Sister, Anoush Kayayan & children
Sister-in-law, Maro Demirjian & children
Brother, Noubar & Yester Demirjian & children
And the entire Kizirian, Anoushian, Demirjian, Bekmezian, Mahkdessian, Ganoumian, Yeghiaian, Achekian, Sarkissian, Kechichian, Dovletian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SIS Compatriotic & Cultural Society, Inc.- In memory of Marie Kizirian, P.O. Box 137, Glendale, CA 91209.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.