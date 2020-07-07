Funeral Notice: Marie Kizirian

MARIE KIZIRIAN

Born on August 10, 1933

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and relative Marie Kizirian, who passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a long-term illness.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 3 p.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Avak Kizirian

Son, Garo Kizirian and children, Kristina & Klara Kizirian

Daughter, Salpy Anoushian and children, Alec & Tatiana Anoushian

Daughter, Arpi Kizirian and children, Andre & Stephanie Geoljian

Sister, Anoush Kayayan & children

Sister-in-law, Maro Demirjian & children

Brother, Noubar & Yester Demirjian & children

And the entire Kizirian, Anoushian, Demirjian, Bekmezian, Mahkdessian, Ganoumian, Yeghiaian, Achekian, Sarkissian, Kechichian, Dovletian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SIS Compatriotic & Cultural Society, Inc.- In memory of Marie Kizirian, P.O. Box 137, Glendale, CA 91209.