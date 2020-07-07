Funeral Notice: Shake Shamoyan

SHAKE SHAMOYAN

Born on December 12, 1941, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Shake Shamoyan, who passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.

The church service will take place on Monday, July 13, 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

Due to the COVID -19 Pandemic and ongoing public safety measures, a closed funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Maral and Bedig Kazandjian and children, Shoghak, Hovig and Narod

Son, Hrair and Jennifer Shamoyan and son, Michael

Son, Arsen and Helen Shamoyan and son, Nicholas

And the entire Aldermeshian, Kazandjian, Barghoudian, Mansuryan families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homenetmen Western Region, Shake Shamoyan Fund.