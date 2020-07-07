Armenian National Committee of Australia Launches New Chapter

WESTERN SYDNEY, Australia—The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) has launched a Western Sydney Branch to serve the local public affairs priorities of the region’s Armenian-Australian community.

Formerly an Administrator at the ANC-AU Head Office, Michael Kolokossian will Chair the ANC-AU – Western Sydney Branch. He is currently studying Bachelor of Law & Arts at Macquarie University, majoring in International Law and Global Governance.

Kolokossian is joined by Anjel Keshishian and Evette Khoushabeh.

Keshishian graduated Monash University with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology and Political Science, while Khoushabeh is studying a Bachelor of Law and Security Studies at Macquarie University.

ANC-AU Executive Director Haig Kayserian congratulated the new ANC-AU – Western Sydney team, who have begun meeting with local leaders and setting local priorities.

“The Armenian National Committee of Australia National Board is very pleased to have achieved this long-standing goal of having a Branch set up to advance the local interests of the sizeable Armenian-Australian community of Greater Western Sydney,” said Kayserian.

“This very capable team of young professionals will be focus their efforts, like all our branches, at the local and state government levels – the latter in coordination with our Head Office.”

ANC-AU – Western Sydney Branch Chair, Michael Kolokossian added: “We look forward to meeting key community and political stakeholders to advance local priorities, as well as assist with the advancement for our organization’s global priorities, like justice for the Armenian Genocide and peace in the Republic of Artsakh.”