Funeral Notice: Ani Majarian

ANI MAJARIAN
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Ani Majarian, who passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
A private funeral will be held.
She is survived by her:
Son, Sahag and Suzy Majarian and children, Garen and Arnia
Daughter, Taline and Zorik Mooradian and daughter, Anisha
Granddaughter, Nanor and Ari Kamberian
And the entire Majarian, Mooradian, Nahabedian, Kamberian families, relatives and friends.
