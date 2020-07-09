Funeral Notice: Ani Majarian

ANI MAJARIAN

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and relative Ani Majarian, who passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

A private funeral will be held.

She is survived by her:

Son, Sahag and Suzy Majarian and children, Garen and Arnia

Daughter, Taline and Zorik Mooradian and daughter, Anisha

Granddaughter, Nanor and Ari Kamberian

And the entire Majarian, Mooradian, Nahabedian, Kamberian families, relatives and friends.