Today is the Centennial of Armenia’s Coat of Arms

Today marks the centennial of the Armenia’s Coat of Arms.

“On July 9, 1920, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved the Coat of Arms created by Alexander Tamanian,” President Armen Sarkissian reminded the nation in a Twitter post.

The law “On the State Coat of Arms of the Republic of Armenia” was adopted on April 19, 1992, by the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Armenia, reported Public Radio of Armenia.

The Coat of Arms of the First Armenian Republic (1918-1920) was designed by Architect Alexander Tamanian and artist Hakob Kojoyan.

Following the constitutional reforms of November 27, 2005, a new law on the State Coat of Arms of the Republic of Armenia was adopted on June 15, 2006.

The Coat of Arms of the Republic of Armenia is a national symbol of the Republic of Armenia. It has a shield at its center depicting Mount Ararat with Noah’s Ark and the coats of arms of Armenia’s historic dynasties—Bagratuni, Arshakuni, Artashesian and Rubinian.