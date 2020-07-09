Anouch Toranian Elected Paris Deputy Mayor

Anouch Toranian last week was elected Deputy Mayor of Paris, becoming the first elected representative of Armenian descent to a high-level post in the French capital.

She will be in charge of community outreach, civic engagement and public discourse.

Toranian was born in Paris in 1991. She holds Master’s degree in law and international relations from the Panthéon-Assas University and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Paris Institute of Political Studies. She began her professional career in various public administration offices and at France’s Foreign Ministry.

In 2018 she was appointed director of the France’s branch of the Armenian General Benevolent Union—AGBU.

The election comes in the wake of the campaign for the recent municipal election, where she was head of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo re-election campaign. Hidalgo was re-elected during municipal elections on June 28.