Judge Sinanian Assigned to State Appellate Role

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Zaven V. Sinanian has been assigned as Justice Pro Tem of the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division 1 by Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye.

The assignment is a temporary one to fill an existing vacancy, until the governor appoints a permanent replacement.

Sinanian was appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court bench in 2002 by then California governor Gray Davis. Before that he served as a California deputy attorney general working the civil and criminal divisions and prosecuting federal and state cases.

In 1992, Sinanian took a sabbatical from the attorney general’s office to offer his expert assistance in establishing Armenia’s Foreign Ministry.

An active member of the Armenian-American community in Los Angeles, Sinanian has served as chairman of the Armenian Bar Association and held other leadership positions at the organization. In 2015, the Armenian Bar Association honored Sinanian at its annual Judges’ Night banquet. Sinanian has been an active supporter of many community organizations, including the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region.

Once his assignment has concluded, Sinanian will return to the Los Angeles Superior Court.