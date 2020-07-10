Funeral Notice: Dr. Armen Souren Sahakian

DR. ARMEN SOUREN SAHAKIAN
Born on September 22, 1933, Baghdad
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Dr. Armen Sahakian, who passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a short illness.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 15, at noon. at St. Yeghiche Church, Cranley Gardens, London, England.
It is with deep regret that owing to the current restrictions, the service at Gunnersbury Cemetery will be private.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Nairi (Karapetian) Sahakian
Son, Haik Sahakian
Daughter, Ani Sahakian
Sister, Madeleine Minassian
Grandchildren, Lori, Raffi and Kate
And the entire Sahakian, Karapetian, Minassian and Palian (of his late brother Leon Palian) families, relatives and friends.
