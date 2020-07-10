Condolences On the Passing of Prelacy Vicar-General’s Father

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Prelacy Religious and Executive Councils mourn the passing of Krikor Donoyan, father of Vicar-General Bishop Torkom Donoyan, which occurred on Friday, July 10, in Lebanon following a brief illness.

The Prelate, Clergy, Religious and Executive Councils, Board of Regents of Prelacy Schools, Prelacy Ladies Auxiliary, affiliated bodies and the staff extend their condolences to the Vicar General, his mother Adrine, brothers Harout and Kristapor, and family members.

Requiem service will be conducted on Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Glendale, after which the Vicar General will accept condolences at the Church hall until 4 p.m.

May God grant rest to his soul and make him worthy of His eternal kingdom.

May his memory remain ever-blessed.

WESTERN PRELACY EXECUTIVE