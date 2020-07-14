Funeral Notice: Dr. John Chaglassian

DR. JOHN CHAGLASSIAN

Born on March 25, 1943, Beirut, Lebanon

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and relative Dr. John H. Chaglassian of Belmont, who passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, after a short illness.

John Chaglassian was born to the late Dr. Hrant & Mrs. Anahid Chaglassian (née Chahine) and was brother to Marlene Baghdassarian, who predeceased him. He attended the American University of Beirut Medical School from 1965-1969 before completing his Clinical Residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1974 through Harvard Medical School. John was a prominent Orthopaedic Surgeon at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA for 45 years and also served as an instructor at Harvard Medical School and a Clinical Associate at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, private funeral services were held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown and Interment followed at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Hasmig (Baghdadian) Chaglassian

Daughter, Ann Chaglassian (Massachusetts)

Son, Alain Chaglassian and fiancé, Sandra Afeyan (Massachusetts)

Son, Edward and Lena Chaglassian and son, Luke John (Maryland)

Nephews, Alex and Haig Baghdassarian and their families

And all cousins, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).

