ANCA’s New FrontRunner Program Scales Up Pro-Armenian Social Media Advocacy

Frontrunner.anca.org is the newest ANCA online action tool to advance shared community priorities

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America has launched the innovative FrontRunner program, making it easier than ever for advocates to share timely, high-impact pro-Armenian messages among their friends and supporters on their favorite social media platforms.

“Today’s social media landscape is a modern-day battleground for the Armenian Cause, a dynamic arena in which a small, devoted core of on-line voices can drive the constructive pro-Armenian conversations that we need to see if we’re to win new hearts and minds for Armenia and Artsakh,” said ANCA Information Technologies Director Nerses Semerjian, who designed the unique program. “FrontRunner scales up the ANCA’s online presence by making it easier than ever to ensure friends and family learn about our latest initiatives, take action to advance community priorities, and help expand the ANCA’s presence across social media.”

ANCA FrontRunner members serve as the organization’s online ambassadors, sharing spotlighted ANCA social media posts. Registered participants receive an ANCA text on the weekdays of their choice, which will direct them to the highest-priority ANCA posts of the day on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Participants can choose to like, share, or comment on the posts or explore other ANCA targeted materials.

ANCA Leo Sarkisian Program alumna Victoria Messikian (Class of 2018) offers this helpful video to assist in the ANCA FrontRunner sign up process.

Signing up takes less than 60 seconds, helping out each week involves just a few minutes, and participants can opt-out at any time. Register now.

The ANCA FrontRunner Program is the latest in a growing suite of ANCA online activism tools launched under Semerjian’s direction since 2015, starting with the March to Justice platform, which serves as the ANCA’s primary online outreach portal to elected officials, decision-makers, and media. The ANCA Rapid Responder Program was launched soon thereafter, offering advocates a simple way to ensure their voices are the first to the heard on vital issues from Artsakh security to Armenia development and Armenian Genocide justice. Now, over 10,000 strong, the Rapid Responder Program has made an impact on the federal, state, and local levels ensuring the speedy delivery of millions of messages, and leading to the passage of landmark legislation. In 2017, the ANCA launched its Quick Connect system, which directly connects community members by phone with their U.S. legislators to advance Armenian American advocacy priorities.