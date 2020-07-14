ARF Bureau Announcement

Azerbaijan’s bellicose and militaristic aspirations against the republics of Armenia and Artsakh once again have surfaced. This time, the target is the northeastern border of Armenia. As has been the case with previous instances, misinformation is being used with the direct assistance from Turkey.

With its global organizational network, the ARF, with all its resources, informed the international community about Azerbaijan policy of threatening Armenia physically rather than negotiating for a settlement. We, once again, stressed that not condemning the attack and attempts to breach the border will further encourage Azerbaijan and lay the groundwork for large-scale military operations.

In this difficult time, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation with its network of Hai-Tahd Committees and offices, affiliate organizations and its supporters stands in solidarity with both Armenian republics and the Armenian Armed Forces. As always, we are ready to expend all our capabilities and potential in the service of our homeland and the development of our Nation’s security.

ARF Bureau

July 14, 2020